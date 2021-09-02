8 booked for duping old man of land

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

The Harsul Police have booked eight persons for duping an old man of his land by preparing a forged sale agreement. The incident occurred during the period of 1991 to 2017, the complainant mentioned.

According to the details, Chandrakant Ganpatrao Nikam, (67, Old Mondha) has a land in Gut No. 157/1. On August 23, 1991, Raisingh Khemchand Harne, Kantrao Laxman Bankar, Kanhaiyalal Biharilal Jaiswal, Shivling Bhimashankar Gulve, Navdev Raisingh Harne, Sanjay Sarjerao Autade, Vinayak Pandit and G. S Borde purchased this land. The land transaction was noted at the additional registrar office by making sale agreement and notary. Later, these eight persons to grab the land made forged sale agreement, consent letter and forged signatures of Nikam were done on the documents. Later, they submitted the documents before the court of the sub-divisional officer and gained the Ferfar order and cheated the revenue department and Nikam through the forged documents. The Harsul police registered a case in this regard as per the orders of the court.