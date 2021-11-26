8 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

In all, 8 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ghati - 1, Bhavsinghpura -2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 2, Gangapur - 3.

One dies; total deaths: 3633

A 72 years old man from Paithan died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 26

New patients: 08 (City 03 Rural 05)

Total patients: 1,49,523

Cured - 1,45,778

Discharged today: 08 (City 05 03 rural)

Active: 112

Deaths: 3633 (01 dies on Friday)

Corona vaccination in district on November 26

Total Doses: 32,60,281

First Dose: 22,84,871

Second Dose: 9,83,410