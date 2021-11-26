8 Corona suspects found positive on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 26, 2021 11:10 PM2021-11-26T23:10:01+5:302021-11-26T23:10:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 26: In all, 8 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer ...
Aurangabad, Nov 26:
In all, 8 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Ghati - 1, Bhavsinghpura -2.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 2, Gangapur - 3.
One dies; total deaths: 3633
A 72 years old man from Paithan died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 26
New patients: 08 (City 03 Rural 05)
Total patients: 1,49,523
Cured - 1,45,778
Discharged today: 08 (City 05 03 rural)
Active: 112
Deaths: 3633 (01 dies on Friday)
Corona vaccination in district on November 26
Total Doses: 32,60,281
First Dose: 22,84,871
Second Dose: 9,83,410