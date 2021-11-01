8 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

In all, 8 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Others - 7 and in rural areas - 1.

2501109 vaccinated in district

In all, 2501109 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till November 1. So far, 1532346 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1171083 took first dose while 361263 took second dose. In all, 968763 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 603189 took first dose while 365574 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 1

New patients: 08 (City 07 Rural 01)

Total patients: 1,49,172

Cured - 1,45,446

Discharged today: 12 (City 07 05 rural)

Active: 117

Deaths: 3609 (00 die on Monday)