8 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

In all, 8 corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Shreyanagar - 1, Others - 6.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1.

2654476 doses administered in district

In all, 2654476 doses (first and second) have been administered till November 13. So far, 1638200 doses have been administered in the rural areas, of which, 1235234 were first doses while 402968 second. In all, 1016276 doses were administered in the city, of which, 630784 were first dose and 385492 second.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 13

New patients: 08 (City 07 Rural 01)

Total patients: 1,49,345

Cured - 1,45,622

Discharged today: 10 (City 06 04 rural)

Active: 100

Deaths: 3623 (00 die on Saturday)