8 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

In all, 8 Corona suspects were found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Bhimpura, N-4 Cidco, Garkheda area (One each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1. Vaijapur, Paithan (Two each).

2 die; total deaths: 3588

A 70 years old woman from Yesgaon, Gangapur and a 66 years old man from Buddilane died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

2191994 vaccinated in district

In all, 2191994 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till October 10. So far, 1265527 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 985189 took first dose while 280338 took second dose. In all, 926467 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 598792 took first dose while 327675 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 10

New patients: 08 (City 03 Rural 05)

Total patients: 1,48,866

Cured - 1,45,127

Discharged today: 14 (City 06 08 rural)

Active: 151

Deaths: 3588 (02 die on Sunday)