8 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

In all, 8 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are others - 2. Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1, Aurangabad - 2, Vaijapur - 3.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 2

New patients: 08 (City 02 Rural 06)

Total patients: 1,49,580

Cured - 1,45,849

Discharged today: 10 (City 04 06 rural)

Active: 89

Deaths: 3642 (00 die on Thursday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 2

Total Doses: 35,89,603

First Dose: 24,86,436

Second Dose: 11,03,167