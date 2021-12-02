8 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 2, 2021 10:35 PM2021-12-02T22:35:07+5:302021-12-02T22:35:07+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 2:
In all, 8 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are others - 2. Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1, Aurangabad - 2, Vaijapur - 3.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 2
New patients: 08 (City 02 Rural 06)
Total patients: 1,49,580
Cured - 1,45,849
Discharged today: 10 (City 04 06 rural)
Active: 89
Deaths: 3642 (00 die on Thursday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 2
Total Doses: 35,89,603
First Dose: 24,86,436
Second Dose: 11,03,167