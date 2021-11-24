8 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 24, 2021 10:55 PM2021-11-24T22:55:02+5:302021-11-24T22:55:02+5:30
In all, 8 corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city - 3. Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan - 1, Vaijapur - 4.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 24
New patients: 08 (City 03 Rural 05)
Total patients: 1,49,499
Cured - 1,45,763
Discharged today: 08 (City 05 03 rural)
Active: 105
Deaths: 3631 (00 die on Wednesday)
Corona vaccination in district on November 24
Total Doses: 31,20,810
First Dose: 21,84,843
Second Dose: 9,35,967Open in app