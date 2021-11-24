Aurangabad, Nov 24:

In all, 8 corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city - 3. Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan - 1, Vaijapur - 4.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 24

New patients: 08 (City 03 Rural 05)

Total patients: 1,49,499

Cured - 1,45,763

Discharged today: 08 (City 05 03 rural)

Active: 105

Deaths: 3631 (00 die on Wednesday)

Corona vaccination in district on November 24

Total Doses: 31,20,810

First Dose: 21,84,843

Second Dose: 9,35,967