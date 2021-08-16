8 criminals detained in 10 months

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The commissioner of police, Dr Nikhil Gupta, on August 12 issued an order to detain the hardcore criminal Adil Khan Nader Khan Pathan (26, Katkat Gate) from the Begumpura police station jurisdiction under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act due to his increased criminal activities in the city. He is the eighth criminal detained under MPDA in the past ten months.

Cases of riots, endangering the lives of people, attempts to kill, brawl at public places, molestation and illegal detainment are registered against Adil Khan in City Chowk, Chikalthana and Begumpura police station. The action was taken against him under criminal procedure code (CPC) section 107, but his criminal activities were not stopped.

He was arrested on August 15 and is detained in the Central Prison. The police action was executed by Crime Branch PI, Avinash Aghav, Begunpura police station PI Sachin Sanap, PSI Vishal Bodkhe, PSI Dwarkadas Bhange, constable Asha Kendre, Deepali Sonawane, Mahadev Dane and others.

Criminals detained

Criminals detained by CP Dr Gupta from the period of October 3, 2020 to August 15, 2021 under the MPDA Act are Anil Ambadas Malwe, Pawan Ishwarlal Jaiswal, Syed Sharif Syed Musa, Baban alias Gabrya Bhagaji Makle, Amol Vaijanath Galate alias Galhate, Shaikh Gaffar alias Bablu Shaikh Sattar, Shaikh Chand Pasha P. Shaikh Naeem and Adil Khan Nader Khan Pathan.