8 dams, 1 weir filled in M’wada

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

A total of eight dams were filled up to brim while Jayakwadi dam’s water storage increased up to 75 per cent in Marathwada. Khadka weir is overflowing.

The eight dams are ‘Nimna Dudhna, Yeldari, Siddheshwar, Majalgaon, Manjra, Painganga, Manar and Vishnupuri. All 11 irrigation projects and two dams have a livestock capacity of 5,165 million cubic meters (MCM). All the projects and weirs have livestock of 4,478 MCM by September 22. The region had 4,559 MCM livestock. The drinking water problem was solved because of satisfactory rainfall in areas of all projects. Currently, Jayakwadi has 1602 MCM livestock. The storage of this dam is likely to increase next week with the rise inflow of water arriving from Nashik. Jayakwadi dam was filled up to brim on this date last year. Water was being released from the dam. This year, water is not being released.

Box

The storage percentage of big irrigation projects and weirs is as follows;

Jayakwadi 75 per cent,

Nimna Dudhna 100 per cent,

Yeldari 100 per cent,

Siddheshwar 100 per cent,

Majalgaon 99 per cent,

Manjra 100 per cent,

Painganga 100 per cent,

Manar 100 per cent,

Nimna Terna 76 per cent

Vishnupuri 100 per cent

Sina Kolegaon 43 percent

Shahagad dam 50 per cent

Khadka weir 100 per cent