8 returned from foreign lands reported negative

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

The health machinery in the Aurangabad rural area has heaved a sigh of relief as the RTPCR tests of eight persons returned from foreign countries were reported negative.

District health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke said that considering the possible threat of Omicron variant, the RTPCR tests of all those return from foreign countries are being conducted. On November 30, four persons returned to Vaijapur from foreign countries and hence their swab samples were collected for testing. The report received of these persons are negative. Similarly, the reports of three persons from Khuldabad and one from Kannad were also negative, Dr Shelke informed.