8 vaccination centres to remain open from 7 am -11 pm

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 17: The district administration has decided to keep eight vaccination centres in the city open from 7 am to 11 pm to increase the number of vaccination beneficiaries as per the suggestions made by religious leaders.

Addressing a Press conference here on Wednesday, district collector Sunil Chavan said that vaccination would be available for 24 hours at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and District Civil Hospital (DCH).

As the district lags behind in vaccination in the State, the collector is staying in rural areas to appeal to people to get vaccinated. Awareness campaigns are also being undertaken. An additional fund will be provided to 100 per cent vaccinated villages.

According to a report, the number of vaccinated persons in the Muslim community is low in the district. For this, the administration interacted with Muslim clerics who have suggested an extend the vaccination timing. The collector announced that the administration decided to continue vaccination till 11 pm at 8 centres in the city.

Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne and others were present at the briefing.

Names of vaccination centres

Vaccination will continue from 7 am to 11 pm at two centres in Qaiser Colony, two centres in Silk Mill Colony, one centre in Cidco N-8, Jawahar Colony, Aref Colony and Bibi Ka Maqbara each.