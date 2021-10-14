8 woman players honoured with Bharsakhle scholarship - A

Aurangabad October 13: The balance between education and sports is of great important for girl students. Maintaining this will not only make strong families but also strengthen nation, said chairman of Deogiri Nagari Co-operative Bank Kishor Shitole here today. He was the guest for the distribution of R R Bharsakhle sports scholarship for women players.

AEVPM College for women, Cidco is giving scholarships to women in sports who reached up to state as well as national level in different sports. Seven national and one state level players in the college were honoured. The scholarship consists of Rs 5,000 each for national player and Rs 3,000 for state players. Meritorious students of the college were felicitated by Shitole and vice-principal of SB college of Arts and Commerce Sanjay Gaikwad.

Director Dr Kejal Bharsakhle and principal Milind Ubale were present. Mansi Bardapurkar conducted the programme.

Madhavi Swami, Ravi More, Manisha Shejwal, Vinod Kankal, Ganesh Ukirde and Aniket Gange took efforts for this ceremony.

About late R R Bharsakhle:

A national player of table tennis and hockey, Bharsakhle was the founder principal of PES Physical Education College. He worked for creating players, coaches across the region and developing international level sports infrastructure in Aurangabad.

Players felicitated: Amruta Mane, Rajnandini Waghmare, Pranjal Sonawane, Seema Khan, Mayuri Sonet, Gayatri Bhosale, Dhanashri Pawar, Kirti Jadhav.