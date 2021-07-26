8,000 doses utilised in a day, vaccination may have to be suspended on Wednesday if fresh stock not received, 82,000 people on waiting list for second dose

Aurangabad, July 26: Aurangabad district received 31,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the union Government on Sunday evening. Of them, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) received 11,000 and by 4 pm on Monday, 8000 doses were utilised. So, on Tuesday remaining 3,000 doses will be utilised for vaccination. The drive may have to be suspended on Wednesday if the AMC does not receive additional vaccine shots by Tuesday evening.

As reported earlier, the city is facing acute shortage of vaccines. As many as 82,000 residents are on the waiting list for the second dose and not getting it even after 100 or 125 days of taking the first dose. On Monday, long queues were seen in front of 39 centres of the AMC when vaccination began at 10 am. Two hundred doses were given at the big centres while 150 at the small. The AMC has begun efforts for securing additional doses.

Meanwhile, stock of 22,000 doses is lying with the private hospitals. The employees of the private companies are paying for the vaccine shots. Everyday, 800 to 1200 citizens are taking doses at private hospitals.