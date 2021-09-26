81.42 pc candidates present for SET

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Around 6,288 candidates were present for the State Eligibility Test (SET) at 18 centres in the city on Sunday.

A total of 7,728 candidates registered for the test, which is held as the eligibility for the post of assistant professor in senior colleges and universities.

Nearly 6,288 candidates (81.42 per cent) were present at the 18 centres, including Milind College, S B College, Maulana Azad College, Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, Navkhanda, Shiv Chhatrapati College, I B Pathak College for Women, Deogiri College and Vivekanand College.

There were two papers in the test. The first session was from 10 am to 11 am, while the second was conducted from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. A total of 1,435 candidates were absent.

The candidates started reaching the centres from 7 am onwards. Candidates were frisked at the entrance of the college from 8 am onwards. Their scanning with thermal was done and sanitiser was sprayed on their hands.

The first paper was based on general knowledge and logical reasoning, while the second was based on their opted particular subject.

Many candidates said that the subject’s paper was tougher than the first one.

SET coordinator Dr Satish Dandge said that the SET was conducted smoothly at all the centres.

“A total of 18.48 per cent of candidates were absent in the city. All Covid measures were followed at the centres,” he added.