84 projects damaged by heavy rains

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Heavy rains in the last two months have damaged 84 projects in the district. Therefore, repair of percolation tanks and Kolhapuri weirs is necessary and funds of Rs 31 crore are required, said the officials of the irrigation department of Zilla Parishad (ZP).

ZP chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne on Wednesday reviewed the works undertaken by the irrigation department. It revealed that 28 projects in Vaijapur tehsil, 28 in Kannad, 10 in Phulambri, 7 in Paithan, 4 in Aurangabad, 1 in Gangapur, 3 in Soygaon and 3 in Sillod tehsil need to be repaired. The irrigation department said that Rs 31.3 crore is required for permanent repairs and Rs 27.15 lakh are required for temporary repair works.