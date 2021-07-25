85 seed, 45 fertilizer and 5 samples of pesticides found uncertified

Aurangabad, July 25:

The officials of the quality control squad inspected 1,819 seed vendors out of 5,888 vendors and 33 out of 53 manufacturers in Jalna, Beed and Aurangabad districts. Out of 1,053 samples, 735 samples were tested in labs. It was found that 85 seed samples were uncertified. As many as 21 people were given warning and court cases were registered against 13 vendors. License of six vendors was suspended. Police complaints were filed against 2 vendors, informed divisional quality control officer Prashant Pawar on Sunday.

In Aurangabad district, 5 samples of pesticides and 45 samples of fertilizers were found ineligible. Of these, 28 samples of fertilizers and 5 of pesticides are eligible for court cases and 37 licenses were suspended. Aurangabad district has the highest number of sample collection, uncertified samples as compared to Beed and Jalna districts. Out of 2,316 seed vendors in Aurangabad district, 677 sellers and 9 out of 12 manufacturers were inspected by the quality control team. At the end of July, 467 samples were taken for testing. Of these, 55 seed samples were found to be uncertified. Strict warning was issued to 9 manufacturers while 47 samples were eligible for court cases. Out of these, 12 court cases have been filed and license of 3 vendors has been suspended. Pawar informed that a police case has been registered against two vendors.