89 Centre heads, 98 headmasters posts vacant in ZP schools

Aurangabad, July 30:

The teachers of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools are facing an additional workload due to the vacant posts of the senior staff in the schools. The additional workload is incurring routine work and academic losses in the schools.

Hence, the primary teachers' organisation has appealed to fill the vacant posts at the earliest. There are 2131 primary schools in the district, but 89 posts of the centre heads and 98 posts of the headmasters are vacant in these schools.

Hence, the teachers have to shoulder the additional responsibilities of the supervisory work. Hence, they could not concentrate entirely on teaching the students. The general secretary of the organisation Kailas Gaikwad demanded that the vacant posts should be filled at the earliest.