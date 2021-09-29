8th to 12th Std classes to commence in 361 city schools on Oct 4;

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

Classes of 8th to 12th standards will commence in 361 schools within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on October 4.

AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey issued orders on Wednesday to start classes in 8th to 12th standards in all medium schools of the city on October 4.

It may be noted that the State government announced recently that classes from 8th to 12th would commence from October 4.

Astik Kumar Pandey on Wednesday granted permission to start classes VIII to XII within AMC jurisdiction schools.

All teachers and non-teaching staff were vaccinated 48 hours before the commencement of school, along with previous guidelines. Taking consent from parents was made mandatory.

A committee of Deputy Commissioners, all ward officers, medical officers and education officers was constituted under the chairmanship of the administrator to start schools.

The orders stated that all headmasters, principals, teaching and non-teaching staff, private drivers, and auto-rickshaw drivers would have to take both doses of Covid vaccine.

--Schools in city areas- 361

--Total students from 8th to 10th - 90,000

--Total schools in rural areas-1898

--Total students from 5th to 12th - 2,66,089

Standard-wise number of students is as follows;

First - 77,068

Second - 87,962

Third - 88,514

Fourth - 88,738

Fifth - 89,952

Sixth - 87,625

Seventh - 86,676

Eighth - 80,418

Ninth - 76,272

Tenth - 74,314

Stop forcible tax recovery

The AMC started the recovery of tax from schools while Mahaveetran was collecting electricity bills forcefully. The schools have not received fee refund of students admitted under RTE from the government.

Prahlad Shinde from Maharashtra English Schools Association said that the financial condition of schools was affected as parents are in confusion about fees paying.

“It will be a costly affair to conduct both offline and online classes. The administration and parents should cooperate with the schools to come out of this situation,” he added.

AMC Education Officer Ramnath Thore said that students should provide education as per the

option of offline, online education selected by students.

“Students should be called to the school in stages and on alternate days. Schools have been instructed to provide space for meals with proper social distance and without giving recess,” he added.