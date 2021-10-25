9 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

In all, 9 Corona suspects were found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Bhavaninagar, Chikalthana MIDC, N-2 (One each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan, Sillod (One each). Vaijapur - 2.

One dies; total deaths: 3608

A 75 years old man from Ukhad, Khuldabad died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

2425578 vaccinated in district

In all, 2425578 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till October 25. So far, 1479629 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1139386 took first dose while 340243 took second dose. In all, 945949 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 592040 took first dose while 353909 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 25

New patients: 09 (City 05 Rural 04)

Total patients: 1,49,081

Cured - 1,45,361

Discharged today: 14 (City 05 09 rural)

Active: 112

Deaths: 3608 (01 dies on Monday)