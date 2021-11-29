9 Corona suspects found positive on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2021 11:05 PM2021-11-29T23:05:02+5:302021-11-29T23:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 29: In all, 9 corona suspects found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to ...
Aurangabad, Nov 29:
In all, 9 corona suspects found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from New Shantiniketan Colony - 1, Others - 6.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur, Paithan (One each).
One dies; total deaths: 3638
An 81 years old man fromAgarwadgaon, Gangapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 29
New patients: 09 (City 07 Rural 02)
Total patients: 1,49,552
Cured - 1,45,822
Discharged today: 09 (City 05 04 rural)
Active: 92
Deaths: 3638 (01 dies on Monday)
Corona vaccination in district on November 29
Total Doses: 34,54,945
First Dose: 24,04,254
Second Dose: 10,50,691Open in app