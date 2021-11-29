9 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

In all, 9 corona suspects found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from New Shantiniketan Colony - 1, Others - 6.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur, Paithan (One each).

One dies; total deaths: 3638

An 81 years old man fromAgarwadgaon, Gangapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 29

New patients: 09 (City 07 Rural 02)

Total patients: 1,49,552

Cured - 1,45,822

Discharged today: 09 (City 05 04 rural)

Active: 92

Deaths: 3638 (01 dies on Monday)

Corona vaccination in district on November 29

Total Doses: 34,54,945

First Dose: 24,04,254

Second Dose: 10,50,691