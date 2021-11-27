9 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday
Aurangabad, Nov 27: In all, 9 corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box ...
In all, 9 corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from N-8 Cidco, Harsul Savangi, Shivajinagar (One each).
Patients found in the rural areas are Phulambri, Vaijapur (One each), Gangapur, Aurangabad (Two each).
2 dies; total deaths: 3635
A 73 years old man from Shirazgaon, Vaijapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital and a 22 years old woman from Dudhad died in a private hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 27
New patients: 09 (City 03 Rural 06)
Total patients: 1,49,532
Cured - 1,45,799
Discharged today: 21 (City 05 16 rural)
Active: 98
Deaths: 3635 (02 die on Saturday)
Corona vaccination in district on November 27
Total Doses: 33,45,007
First Dose: 23,33,030
Second Dose: 10,11,977