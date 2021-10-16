9 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday
Published: October 16, 2021
Aurangabad, Oct 16: In all, 9 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer ...
In all, 9 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Mehmoodpura Rozabaug - 1, Others - 4.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur, Paithan (One each). Gangapur - 2.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 16
New patients: 09 (City 05 Rural 04)
Total patients: 1,48,968
Cured - 1,45,220
Discharged today: 19 (City 06 13 rural)
Active: 152
Deaths: 3596 (00 die on Saturday)