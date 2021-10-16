9 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

In all, 9 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Mehmoodpura Rozabaug - 1, Others - 4.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur, Paithan (One each). Gangapur - 2.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 16

New patients: 09 (City 05 Rural 04)

Total patients: 1,48,968

Cured - 1,45,220

Discharged today: 19 (City 06 13 rural)

Active: 152

Deaths: 3596 (00 die on Saturday)