9 Corona suspects were found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

In all, 9 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below. Patients found in the city are from Ghati area - 2, Other - 1.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 2.

One die; total deaths: 3597

A 70 years old woman from Bajajnagar, Waluj died.

2294467 vaccinated in district

In all, 2294467 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till October 17. So far, 1345955 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1040984 took first dose while 304971 took second dose. In all, 948512 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 607961 took first dose while 340551 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 17

New patients: 09 (City 03 Rural 06)

Total patients: 1,48,977

Cured - 1,45,240

Discharged today: 17 (City 05 15 rural)

Active: 140

Deaths: 3597 (01 dies on Sunday)