90 TMC water reserved for Brahmagavhan

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

After 10 years, 90 TMC of water required for Brahmagavhan Lift Irrigation Scheme Phase-II in Paithan tehsil has been reserved. The Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) has approved the scheme. This has paved the way for revised administrative approval of the project, informed Dhananjay Godse, executive engineer of irrigation department.

The state government cleared the scheme by withdrawing the objections of the Chitale committee. This cleared the way for water reservation. This will also lead to approval of revised budget for the scheme. The scheme began in 2010. According to the third revised estimate, 90 TMC water was reserved for the scheme. However, the scheme was in limbo as it had not received the approval of MWRRA. Now that it has been cleared, water will be available for the scheme. The cost of the scheme in 2009 was Rs 222 crore. At present, the estimate has been increased to Rs 890 crore. With the approval of the authority, there will be no impediment to the budget. This has also paved way for approval of the fourth revised approval from the government said Godse. Managing director Kiran Kulkarni, chief engineer Vijay Ghogre, superintendent engineer Chandrashekhar Patole, branch engineer Sutta Joshi took follow up.

Farmers to benefit

With the approval of MWRRA for Bramhagavan scheme, farmers in 55 villages will benefit from the scheme in Paithan tehsil, said horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare.