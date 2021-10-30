94 MSRTC employees served termination notice

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

The 94 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees of the Cidco Bus Stand have been served service termination notices for halting the bus services and agitating on Friday. Hence, many employees withdrawing the agitation joined the duties on Saturday, but some employees continued the agitation. Later, all the employees joined the duties after a discussion held with the senior officers. The bus service from the Cidco Bus Stand and even the city bus service was regularized after two days.

The state-level agitation was withdrawn on Friday after the assurance to accept the demands of the employees. However, the employees initiated Chakka Jam agitation again on Friday as the demand of the merger of MSRTC in the Government was not accepted. The bus service from the Cidco Bus Stand was hampered. The agitation continued even on Saturday morning. The officers issued a collective service termination notice with the names of the employees on it. Divisional traffic officer Amol Ahire, Depot manager Laxman Lokhande had discussions with the employees. Later, they joined the duties one after another. The employees have demanded that no action should be taken against the employees.