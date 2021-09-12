97.5 pc candidates present for NEET-UG

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Around 97.5 per cent of candidates were present for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) at 43 centres in the city on Sunday.

A total of 15,840 candidates registered for the Aurangabad test centre.

Of them, 15,450 candidates were present for the national level test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for the admissions to different health science courses, including MBBS, BDS, B Sc-Nursing.

Principal of Podar School and NEET coordinator Ravinder Rana said that the entrance test was held smoothly with 97.5 per cent attendance of health science courses aspirants in the city.

The NTA has sent 50 observers and two coordinators to 43 centres in the city to monitor the examinations. One of the centres was allotted at Vaijapur so that students from rural areas should not face any inconvenience.

Students took the paper between 2 pm to 5 pm. They were provided hand gloves, santiser and pen. The scanning and frisking of each and every candidate were done in view of Covid situation. The students started reaching the centre much before the entry time to avoid the rush. Some of the students specially those who arrived here from outstation, faced inconvenience because of rains.

Some students told this newspaper that they received sufficient time for the preparation of the test due to delay. It is generally held in May. A few students said that Physics was a bit tough.

Candidates were asked to attempt 180 questions out of a total of 200 in offline mode for three hours. There was a choice for candidates to select any one language out of a total of 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

There are 720 marks for 180 questions, for each correct answer, the candidates will be awarded four marks, if an answer is wrong, then one mark will be deducted.

The multiple-choice questions were based on subjects-Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology). The test was also held at Beed, Latur and Nanded districts in Marathwada region today. Carrying any electronic gadget or device was strictly prohibited.