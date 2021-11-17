99 pc PG colleges running without approved teaching staff

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

A Postgraduate (PG) course is considered to enhance basic knowledge and skills in a particular subject. There are more than 100 PG colleges affiliated with Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanbad districts for the academic year 2021-22.

As per the norms, it is mandatory to recruit full-time assistant professors, associate professors and professors in PG college as per the approved strength of students.

However, 99 per cent do not have approved full-time teachers. The affiliated teachers hire teachers mostly on Clock-Hour-Basis and pocket the fees collected from students. The university recently issued a letter to all the postgraduate colleges, directing them to recruit teachers.

In professional colleges, there is a need for approved teachers to guide students in their final semester dissertation. Literally, the signature of full-time teachers from other college or university departments is taken on the dissertation. The institutes started opposing the directives of Bamu.

While applying for the affiliation, an undertaking is taken from the college that it would follow all norms of the university.

Talking to this newspaper, Pro-Vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the university had already informed the colleges to recruit approved teaching faculty.

“The institutes are being some time to fulfil affiliation terms and conditions. The administration will take action against them as per the norms,” he said. Dr Shirsath said some of the colleges have submitted the proposal for the approval of staff.

When contacted, principals of some colleges on the condition of anonymity said that the fees of traditional courses are very low, so, they cannot recruit approved staff as they have to pay salary as per the norms.

Box

Colleges don’t have fear

The managements of many colleges do not have any fear of university administration as most of them were run by political leaders or influential persons. It has been observed that they ignore the recruitment of approved staff.

Box

Colleges may deny affiliation

According to sources, the university is giving more time to hire approved teachers. In the coming days, they may not get affiliation and will be shut down.