A matter of pride for the Lions family

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The five major clubs in Aurangabad came together for the conclusion ceremony of the Seva Mahotsav and organized a blood donation, diabetes camp and food donation drive. This is a matter of pride, said former governor Mahavir Patni. He was speaking at the event organized on the occasion of the conclusion of the initiative at old Mondha recently.

A Seva Mahotsav was celebrated by the Lions Club from October 2 to October 8. On the first day, a cleanliness drive was carried out in the garden at N-1 Cidco. In addition, 300 employees of the municipal corporation participated in the free eye check-up and treatment camp at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Center on the second day.

On the third and fourth day, food was provided to 200 people at the government cancer hospital. In addition, trees were planted in the garden at N-1 on the fifth day. On the sixth day, masks were distributed to employees and passengers at the Cidco bus stand.