Aadnya wins laurels in ICMAS intl

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 25, 2021 12:15 AM2021-08-25T00:15:01+5:302021-08-25T00:15:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Aug 24: Aadnya Aaditya Raj, a grade I student of Convent of Jesus and Mary International School, bagged the winner’s trophy for Gel level in Super Junior category in the ICMAS International Championship-21 held recently. She was also awarded the winner’s trophy for Gel level in Super Junior category in the online ABACUS Olympics Championship-21. She won both the competitions with hundred percent accuracy in the Mathematics problems given to her beating global competition.

