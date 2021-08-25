Aadnya wins laurels in ICMAS intl

Aurangabad, Aug 24: Aadnya Aaditya Raj, a grade I student of Convent of Jesus and Mary International School, bagged the winner’s trophy for Gel level in Super Junior category in the ICMAS International Championship-21 held recently. She was also awarded the winner’s trophy for Gel level in Super Junior category in the online ABACUS Olympics Championship-21. She won both the competitions with hundred percent accuracy in the Mathematics problems given to her beating global competition.