A’bad division records 99.34 pass pc in HSC; lowest in State

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) recorded 99.34 pass pc in HSC result, which was declared online at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The State Government cancelled examinations of HSC this year for the safety of students in Covid situation. The students' result was prepared through evaluation based of the final result of the 11th and internal assessment of the 12th standard.

More than 1.46 lakh students appeared for the examinations in the division for the academic year 2020-21. Of them, over 1.45 lakh were declared passed. The pass pc is 99.34. A total of 966 were declared failed.

There are nine divisions of the State Board and the Aurangabad division recorded the lowest pass pc among them.

Kokan topped in pass pc (99.81) while Mumbai is on second place with 99.79 pc and Pune secured third place with 99.75 pc.

Box

Hingoli tops in divn

Hingoli district registered the highest pass pc (99.81). A total of 10,881 appeared for the examination from the district.

The district number of appeared and pass pc is as follows; Aurangabad (appeared 53,447--pass pc 99.53 ), Parbhani (19,631--99.38), Beed (35,028--99.17), and Jalna (27,739--98.97).

Box

Girls outperform boys in pass pc

The pass pc of girls is slightly higher than boys in the result.

A total of 85,486 boys and 60,294 girls appeared for the HSC.

Of them, 85,328 (99.81 pc) boys and 60,224 (99.88 pc) girls were declared successful. The pass pc of girls is higher by 0.38 than boys.

Box

Commerce stream tops in pass pc

Commerce stream recorded highest pass pc (99.90) in 12th standard result in the division followed by Arts (99.84), (Science (99.22) and HSC-Vocational (94.36).

Box

93.22 pc repeaters passed

Around 93.22 pc repeaters were declared successful in the 12th result. A total of 6,964 appeared while 6,492 were passed.

Box

No server down

Generally, it has been seen that students face a problem of server down while accessing and taking a printout of their result. But, this time around, it did not happen. The reason is that number of online portals were increased to five.

Box

Just 37 students secured below 44 pc marks

In the five districts of the division, just 37 students have secured marks between 35 and 44 pc. The highest number of passed students securing 75 and above marks is 1.11 lakh followed by 33,687 candidates (60 pc and above), 807 (45 pc and above).

Box

966 students failed

No examination was conducted this year due to Covid situation.

The evaluation of students was done on the basis of performance of 11th and internal assessment. Yet, 966 students were declared failed.