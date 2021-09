Abdul Razzaq passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

Syed Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Qaiser Colony-Champa Chowk, passed away on Wednesday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Champa Chowk Masjid in the afternoon while burial took place at Minara Masjid graveyard.

He was 83 and leaves behind four sons and three daughters.

He was elder brother Akhlaq Seth, owner of Modern Hotel.