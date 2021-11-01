Abhaykumar Shinde appointed as BJP city VP
Abhaykumar Shinde has been appointed as the BJP Aurangabad city vice president in the presence of legislature council opposition leader Pravin Darekar recently. City - district president Sanjay Kenekar appointed him. Shinde is being congratulated from various strata of the society on his appointment.