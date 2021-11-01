Abhaykumar Shinde appointed as BJP city VP

Published: November 1, 2021

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

Abhaykumar Shinde has been appointed as the BJP Aurangabad city vice president in the presence of legislature council opposition leader Pravin Darekar recently. City - district president Sanjay Kenekar appointed him. Shinde is being congratulated from various strata of the society on his appointment.

