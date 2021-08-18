Abhishek Book Centre’s exhibition gets good response

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The book exhibition of English and Marathi books organised by Kolhapur’s Abhishek Book Centre at Gopal Cultural Hall, Osmanpura received an overwhelming response. The exhibition will be open for visitors between 10 am and 9 pm. The English and Marathi books penned by renowned authors including stories, novels, dramas and various other type are available in the discount of between 15 and 20 percent. The books on histroy, politics, biographies, travelogues and others are available along with children’s books, recipe books, horoscope, religious, intellectual, painting and other subjects. The English books are available between Rs 50 and Rs 100. Similarly, the scheme of Rs 100 to Rs 200 per kg is also available.