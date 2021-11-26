ACB nabs land record clerk while accepting Rs 7K bribe

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a clerk from the Land Record office while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 against the issuance of a certified copy of a map with the boundary of farmland, today. Meanwhile, the case has been registered against the clerk with the Gangapur police station.

It may be noted that Karamchand Kachru Kolte (39) works as a scrutiny clerk in the land record office at Gangapur. He had done a measurement of land owned by the complainant's uncle on November 11. Hence the farmer (complainant)

was demanding to give the map, which was not being given by the clerk. As per the rule, the map is given free of cost after depositing legal charges of land measurement in the office. Kolte demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 against the issuance of the map. Hence the complainant lodged a complaint with the ACB office. A trap was laid on the campus of the Land Record office in Gangapur. The ACB officials caught red-handed Kolte while accepting the bribe.

The action was taken by the ACB team comprising inspector Sandeep Rajput, police personnel Rajendra Joshi, Bhushan Desai, Keval Singh Gusinge, Vilas Chavan and Changdev Bagul.