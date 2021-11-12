ACB trap fails again

Aurangabad, Nov 12:

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) trap to arrest the government official red-handed failed on the second occasion at Gangapur on Thursday. Earlier, the trap laid for the Paithan tehsildar was failed, a few days back.

The ACB on Thursday laid the trap to arrest the policemen demanding the bribe. The complainant tried to record the conversation of demanding the bribe. However, the police got suspicious about the recording and fled with the recorder from the scene.

A PSI and a constable demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant to help him in a case. The latter then lodged a complaint with the ACB. However, as there was no evidence, the ACB laid a trap to record the conversation of the demand of the bribe.

The complainant was sent to the police with a recorder on Thursday at around 12.30 pm. But, when the police got suspicious, they left the scene taking the recorder with them. Meanwhile, a case of demanding a bribe has been registered against police Naik Harichandra Narke for demanding a bribe on the basis of the conversation recorded by the complainant on his mobile phone. When tried to contact deputy superintendent Maruti Pandit in this regard, he refused to talk about it.

Earlier, the ACB laid a trap for Paithan’s tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke on the allegations of demanding Rs 1.30 lakh bribe. However, he did not accept the bribe, and hence only the case of demanding a bribe was registered. Shelke has gained anticipatory bail in this case from the Aurangabad division bench.