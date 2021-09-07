ACB's “e-chhawani” portal busy with users since the launch

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) has begun implementing the e-chhawani portal project. The project has received an encouraging response since the initiative began on January 7.

Till now, it has received 80 applications for trade licenses and 56 trade licenses have been granted. It has also received 70 complaints related to public grievances in a span of nine months on the portal. In what is the phase one of the project, e-chhawani brings diverse services for the residents of the Cantonment area through an online portal, like lodging public grievances, submitting applications for trade licences, making online payments through the “m-Collect” module, and submitting online application for renewal cum extension of lease. The general public can access these services at https://aurangabad.cantt.gov.in.

As per the ACB officials, the portal has received a total of 212 applications from which 181 applications have been resolved. A total of 919 citizens have registered on the portal. The total number of transactions under “m-collect” is 31 and an average 3 transactions happen per day. Likewise, 13 birth certificates, one death certificate, 8 property tax transactions and 9 OPD online appointments have been done through the portal. Nearly 100 per cent complaints related to sanitation, street lights and other civic services have been addressed. The portal is highly interactive and a large number of cantonment residents are opting for the platform which is use friendly and makes the entire process transparent and accountable.

The director general of defence estates started the e-chhawani project under the directions of the defence secretary. The project is seen as a major step towards smart governance and to ensure online grievance management in all 62 cantonment boards across the country. The main aim of the portal is to provide citizens centric services to the cantonment residents online where they don't have to physically visit the cantonment board. Moreover, there is a detailed complaint log where the responsibility is fixed, the officials said.