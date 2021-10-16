Accused in fake currency case gets bail

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

Observing that possessing fake currency is a bailable offense and on the basis of rules of equality, additional session judge S M Agarkar granted conditional bail to Nikhil Abasaheb Sambherao on the personal bond of Rs 60,000 on Wednesday.

In the same case, the High Court while granted bail to three co-accused Nitin Malwade, Sandeep Argade and Akash Mane observed that possessing fake currency is a bailable offense. HC observed that it is necessary that the government side should submit the evidence that the accused have been arrested in the process of manufacturing fake currency. Similarly, the police have not submitted any evidence providing that they were arrested while purchasing, selling or taking from anyone. Hence, bail was granted to the accused.

The bail application of Sambherao were rejected on two occasion. Under the conditions after granting bail to the co-accused, Adv A P Lohade pleaded that bail should be granted on the basis of the rules of equality.

The bail was granted to Sambherao on the conditions that he should visit to the concerned police station once in a week for three months. He should be present whenever the investigating officer will call, for which he should provide his mobile number, e-mail id and the address of his residence. He should not tamper the evidences and should not do the similar offense. If the conditions are breached, the bail will be rejected.