Accused involved in robbing truck driver arrested

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

The Midc Waluj police have arrested Shaikh Jafar Shaikh Rafiq (22, Jogeshwari) involved in an incident of looting a truck driver in Waluj on Thursday evening.

According to police, Sardar Khan Ashraf Khan (37, Naregaon) had parked his truck (MH-20-EG-8290) in front of the Rucha Company in Waluj on Thursday evening and was chatting with other truck drivers. Meanwhile, Shaikh Jafar came to the spot and asked Sardar Khan to move his truck. Khan explained to him that he will be moving his truck in the night. However, Jafar started assaulting Khan and also removed Rs 9,500 from his pocket and ran away in the dark. Sardar Khan then reached the Waluj police station and lodged a complaint. PI Sandeep Gurme immediately launched an investigation. Meanwhile the police received information that the suspect is hiding in Jogeshwari. A team reached the spot and arrested the culprit on Friday morning. The police are further investigating the case.