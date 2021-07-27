Accused involved in spurious gold mortgage case arrested

Aurangabad, July 27:

Vedantnagar Police arrested a notorious criminal Satish Alias Santosh Baburao Naik (31, Gurujan Society, Roplekar Chowk), who was at large for the past one and half months after mortgaging spurious gold in a bank.

According to details, 10 cases of robber and dacoity were registered in Beed, Jalna and Aurangabad against him.

Satish Naik, along with ten others, mortgaged spurious gold in Nishant Cooperative Bank and committed irregularities in lakhs of rupees.

When the incident came to light, a case was registered with Vedantnagar Police Station last year.

The accused was at large to avoid the arrest since the registration of the case.

Police received information that Satish was living in Gurujan Housing Society. PSI Pramod Deokate, constable Sachin Sampal and Sangale reached the housing society in plain cloth and arrested him.

Cases were registered against the accused at City Chowk, Kranti Chowk, Cidco, Jinsi, Jawaharnagar, Satara Police Stations in Aurangabad, Sadar Bazaar Police Station in Jalna, Taluka Police Station in Beed.