Action against illegal gas refilling centre

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The Satara police executed action against an illegal gas refilling centre and seized the articles worth Rs 13,000 at the Pere Chowk in Salampurenagar on Pandharpur Road on Saturday.

The Satara police received the information that Bilal Jalal Shaikh (35, Limbejalgaon, near Shani Mandir) runs an illegal gas refilling centre. Under the guidance of PI Surendra Malale, the team raided the centre at Pere Chowk in Salampurenagar on Pandharpur Road on Saturday evening. The police seized two gas cylinders used for refilling, electric motor, electric weighing machine, gas regulator, and other articles, all worth Rs 13,000. A case has been registered at the Satara police station.