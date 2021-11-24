Action taken against 179 MSRTC employees
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 24, 2021 11:40 PM2021-11-24T23:40:01+5:302021-11-24T23:40:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 24: The administration of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) suspended six agitating employees and terminated ...
Aurangabad, Nov 24:
The administration of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) suspended six agitating employees and terminated 85 staff members. With this, the number of suspended employees has gone up to 78, while services of 101 were terminated so far. The agitators did ‘Gandhigiri’ by offering sweets to officers who took the action on Wednesday.Open in app