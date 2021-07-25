Action taken against 26 shopkeepers

Aurangabad, July 25:

Cidco police have registered cases against 26 shopkeepers and vendors in the Cidco area for violating the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Sunday. Police have also taken punitive action in Pundaliknagar area.

The administration has imposed a complete lockdown on weekends, except for essential services. A special squad of police launched a crackdown on shopkeepers violating the order in Cidco area. During the operation, the police took action against 26 shopkeepers and vendors in the area. Under the guidance of inspector Ashok Giri, SI Pravin Patil, Balasaheb Aher, constable Pandit Rajput, S Akolkar and others took action. Police also took punitive action in Pundaliknagar area. Shopkeepers and vendors were warned of strict action if they continue to violate norms, said ASI Ghanshyam Sonawane.