Active patients attains below 200 mark; 199 active patients on Monday

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The number of active patients in the district reached below 200 mark on Monday. The number reached below 200 on August 16. On this day the number of active patients was 185 while on August 15 was 207. However, the patients started rising again from August 25 and on August 31 the number of active patients were 203. Since then the number of active patients remained above 200 mark and on September 20, the active patients were 199.

Patients found in the city are from Ghati area, Satara area (One each), Others - 6. Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Sillod (One each). Vaijapur - 2, Gangapur - 4.

1838577 vaccinated in district

In all, 1838577 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 20. So far, 1047999 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 818708 took first dose while 229291 took second dose. In all, 790578 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 535342 took first dose while 255236 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 20

New patients: 16 (City 08 Rural 08)

Total patients: 1,48,520

Cured - 1,44,759

Discharged today: 17 (City 07 10 rural)

Active: 199

Deaths: 3562 (00 dies on Monday)