Activists express displeasure in front of Thorat

Aurangabad, July 30:

The district Congress activists on Friday expressed their displeasure over the non-appointment of workers on committees, boards and corporations in front of revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

The district Congress had held a meeting in the presence of Thorat in the city on Friday. “Eleven district committees have been formed. I will talk to the people concerned about the appointment on these committees soon," Thorat said. ZP chairperson Meena Shelke, Bhausaheb Thombre, Ashok Sainna, Shobha Khosre, G S A Ansari, Anil Shrikhande, Dr Vimal Mapari, Ravindra Kale, Jaiprakash Naranware and others were present. District Congress president Dr Kalyan Kale said, "We have to work keeping in mind that our situation in the district is good." He lamented that the activists have not got a chance to be appointed on the committees. He also demanded construction of a new tehsil office building.