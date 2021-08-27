Addicted miscreant wreck 17 vehicles in Vedantnagar

An addicted miscreant went on a rampage and wrecked around 17 luxury cars in the hope of getting money and valuables in the posh locality of Vedantnagar on the wee hours of Friday. He took two laptops kept in the vehicles.

Based on the CCTV camera footage, the Vedantnagar police managed to arrest the miscreant and seized two laptops and other articles from him, informed PI Sachin Sanap.

The miscreant broke the glasses of the vehicles with a stone, entered in it, and took whatever he could find. All his activities were captured in the CCTV cameras in this area.

Vadantnagar is a posh area, and several owners of the company and the highly placed professionals live in this area. They park their luxury cars in front of their houses. A 20-year-old miscreant broke the glasses of these vehicles between 1.45 am and 4.15 am.

Later, he also tried to break the door of a house here but failed. He took two laptops, two hard disks, Rs 2,000 cash from a wallet, and an expensive T-shirt. The residents came to know about the incident in the morning.