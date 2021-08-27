Addicted miscreant wrecks 17 vehicles in Vedantnagar

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

An addicted miscreant went on a rampage and wrecked around 17 luxury cars in the hope of getting money and valuables in the posh locality of Vedantnagar on the wee hours of Friday. He took two laptops kept in the vehicles.

Based on the CCTV camera footage, the Vedantnagar police managed to arrest the miscreant and seized two laptops and other articles from him, informed PI Sachin Sanap. The arrested has been identified as Ashish Sanjay Bhorge (20, Gully No. 1, Nagsennagar, Osmanpura) and is a habitual addict.

The miscreant broke the glasses of the vehicles with a stone, entered in it, and took whatever he could find. All his activities were captured in the CCTV cameras in this area.

Vadantnagar is a posh area, and several owners of the company and the highly placed professionals live in this area. They park their luxury cars in front of their houses. A 20-year-old miscreant broke the glasses of these vehicles between 1.45 am and 4.15 am.

Later, he also tried to break the door of a house here but failed. He took two laptops, two hard disks, Rs 2,000 cash from a wallet, and an expensive T-shirt. The residents came to know about the incident in the morning.

Vehicles ransacked

Two cars ( MH 20 EE 9945) (MH 20 DJ 4339) parked in front of the house of Mayur Patni were ransacked and the thief stole a laptop amounting Rs 30,000, two hard disks amounting Rs 5,000. The cars incurred the losses of Rs 10,000. Sudesh Paraskumar Dhole’s (MH 20 EJ 1167) incurred losses of Rs 15,000 and Rs 2,000 cash in his wallet were stolen. Mahesh Vitthalrao Labhshetwar’s (MH20 EE 3033 and MH20 BN 1935) incurred losses of Rs 5,000, Ravindra Madhukar Waivase (MH20 DJ 4968) Rs 2,000 losses, Vinayak Rambhau Mahajan (MH20 BY 8623) Rs 12,000 losses, Ravindra Rambhau Mahajan (MH 20 CS 9623) Rs 5,000 losses, Jagdeepsingh Vikramsingh Ravat (DL 9 CAL 7231) Rs 4,000 losses and a T-shirt amounting Rs 1,600 stolen, Sumit Subhash Surana (MH20 CL 5562) Rs 5,000 losses, Amitesh Kalyanchandra Kankriya (MH20 CS 1899, MH 20 EY 9189) Rs. 1.24 lakh losses. Jagjeetsingh Lakhmirsingh Rehal (MH 20 CQ 1001) Rs 1774 losses, Prashant Suryakant Surana (MH20 EJ 8910) Rs 5,000 losses, Narendra Sharadrao Kulkarni (MH20 A G 3182) Rs 20,000 losses, Adv Pornima Prashant Patwardhan (MH20 EJ 8933) Rs 15,000 losses and Santosh Jagganath Kadadi (MH 20 EJ 5254) Rs 5,000. The total losses incurred to all these 17 vehicles amounted to Rs 2,28,774. Similarly, valuables worth Rs 53,600 stolen. Stones were found in all the vehicles.