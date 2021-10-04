Additional session for candidates who missed MHT-CET paper

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) decided to conduct an additional session of MHT-CET 2021 for those who missed their papers because of rains and flooding in the State.

The Cell conducted the entrance test between September 20 and October 1 for the admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses for the academic year 2021-22.

However, students in different parts of the State missed their test because of heavy rains and flooding. Students and their parents worried over it.

They requested SCETC to give them one more chance. It decided to provide such students with another opportunity in the interest of their future.

The students of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) groups were asked to re-register between October 1 and 3 as they had already paid the fee. They will be issued a new admit card. The candidates will take the re-examination on October 9 and 10. Meanwhile, around 500 students were absent from the online test held on September 29. Of them, 160 students could not reach one of the centres of the city located at Ohar as the water was flowing on Jatwada road because of heavy rains.