Adjustment of additional teachers till Sep 5

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

There are 107 vacancies for Marathi and Urdu medium secondary teachers in Zilla Parishad. In the last two years, 81 teachers have not been adjusted in the district. The matter was also raised in the standing committee meeting on Friday. The education department assured that the adjustment of the teachers will be finalised till September 5.

In some schools there are three teachers of one subject and in some schools there are no teachers of Mathematics, Science or English. This imbalance is due to the stagnant adjustment process. Member Madhukar Walture demanded immediate adjustment and provision of teachers in rural schools. Education officer Dr B B Chavan said one of the teachers in the adjustment went to court to seek redressal. The court directed the divisional commissioner to hold a hearing in the matter. After receiving the copy of the result, we will announce the list of additional teachers after August 25 and complete the process of adjustment by September 5.