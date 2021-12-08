Admin ordered to enhance vaccination rate

Aurangabad, Dec 8

State chief secretary Debashish Chakraborty has ordered the administration to enhance the Covid-19 vaccination rate in Marathwada region.

As the region is lagging in vaccination and in view of the lurking threat of Omicron variant of the Covid-19, a virtual meeting was held on Wednesday. The chief secretary also directed the administration to increase the number of RT-PCR tests and seek applications from next of kin of those who had died from Covid-19 for granting them a financial aid of Rs 50,000.

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, deputy commissioners Parag Soman (Revenue), Shivaji Shinde and Jagdish Maniyar, district collector Sunil Chavan, joint commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration Sanjay Kale attended the virtual meeting.