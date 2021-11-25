Administration sets target to vaccinate first dose to 25L in district by Nov 30

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

The district collector Sunil Chavan today has underlined that 60,000 vaccines are administered daily for the past five days. Hence, efforts are being taken to complete the first dose vaccination to 25 lakh persons in the district by November 30.

A total of 35,000 persons were administered the first dose daily in the district during the last week. Now the figure has scaled up to 60,000. It may be noted that the Prime Minister has interacted with the district collector on November 8 and instructed to increase the vaccination percentage (it was 55 pc at that time). The percentage has increased by 10 pc (as it is now 65 pc) in the last 17 days.

The vaccination is being administered through 350 centres in rural parts of the district. The figure of the first dose has touched 22 lakh in the district on November 25. It includes vaccination of more than 70,000 persons through 441 centres on Thursday. Meanwhile, the administration is working hard to elevate the figure to 25 lakh (first dose) by November 30.

Meanwhile, there is a stock of 2 lakh doses in the city and the rural sector. A quantity of 3 lakh more will be received in the next two days. Hence the administration is taking all care that the speed of vaccination drive should be maintained, claimed the administration.